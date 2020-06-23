Dell's latest gaming PCs include large G7 laptops and a G5 desktop

Dell is ready to court gamers who want beefier options than its existing systems but aren’t willing to venture into Alienware territory. It’s introducing a trio of gaming PCs headlined by its new G7 series in 15- and (most notably) 17-inch sizes. It’s relatively sleek with a design as thick as 0.72 inches, optional four-zone RGB keyboard lighting and plenty of chassis lighting. The real allure, apart from the existence of a 17-inch model, is performance. You can opt for up to an eight-core Intel Core i9 processor, GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics, 32GB of RAM, a 4K OLED screen and a 1TB PCIe SSD. The G series’ signature Game Shift button lets you max out the fans to reduce any heat-related throttling.

The 17-inch G7 is available today starting at $1,430, while the 15-inch edition will appear June 29th for the same starting price.