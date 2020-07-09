Dell's XPS Desktop fits NVIDIA and AMD graphics inside a smaller case

Over the past couple of years, Dell’s XPS laptop lineup has been the gold standard of Windows ultraportables. Dell is now trying to capture some of that same magic with the updated XPS Desktop. The new model affords the same amount of expandability and customization as the previous XPS Desktop but comes in a smaller, more attractive package. The redesigned enclosure features a 19L volume compared to the previous model's 23.7L capacity. That puts the 14.45-inch tall chassis in near ITX case territory.
In designing the XPS Desktop, Dell says its goal was to maximize performance and airflow. The computer intakes air through the front and side of its enclosure before expelling it out the back. At no point does the case recirculate air, according to Dell. The chassis also features modern conveniences like tool-less entry, with two thumbscrews all that stand between you and the computer's internals.