Next-gen consoles get 60 fps 'Destiny 2' on December 8th

With its November 10th release date, Destiny 2’s new Beyond Light expansion is releasing just in time for the launch of Microsoft and Sony’s next-generation consoles. But those who plan to buy an Xbox Series X, Series S or PlayStation 5 at launch will have to wait about a month before they’ll be able to get the most from their new hardware while playing Beyond Light. Developer Bungie announced today it will release the next-generation optimized version of Destiny 2 on December 8th.

“While things like faster load times and cross-generation play will be available on November 10th, we’re taking some more time on the following enhancements to ensure a smooth experience when playing Destiny 2 on your new devices,” the studio said. Following the update, all three consoles will render the game at 60 frames per second. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will also output Destiny 2 output at 4K — while the less-powerful Xbox Series S will be limited to Full HD.