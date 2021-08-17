Discovery+ is turning hit podcast 'SmartLess' into a docuseries

Actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes talk to famous guests on the show.
Kris Holt
08.17.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
August 17th, 2021
In this article: smartless, news, discovery plus, discovery+, podcast, entertainment, documentary, will arnett, docuseries, sean hayes, jason bateman
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 26: Will Arnett and Jason Bateman attend the ceremony honoring Jason Bateman with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on July 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)
Michael Tran via Getty Images

Fresh off a blockbuster deal with Amazon, the celebrity hosts of the podcast SmartLess are taking their show to Discovery+. Actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes are going on the road with their hit podcast. Two 75-minute specials featuring highlights of interviews with stars from their North American tour will hit Discovery+ next year.

Bateman, Arnett and Hayes are the creators and hosts of the show. During each episode, one of the trio brings on a mystery guest and their conversation flows from there. Guests so far include Vice President Kamala Harris, George Clooney, Jennifer Aniston, Paul McCartney, Awkwafina, W. Kamau Bell, Stacey Abrams, Billie Eilish and Megan Rapinoe.

Amazon picked up exclusive rights to SmartLess in June in a three-year deal worth a reported $80 million. As of the beginning of this month, new episodes premiere on Amazon Music and Wondery+, where they remain exclusive for a week before hitting other podcast platforms.

SmartLess is far from the first podcast to get adapted for TV. Still, the deal speaks to networks' and streaming services' push to tap into existing fan bases as they search for their next big hit.

