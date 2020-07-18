Disney said to have 'dramatically' cut ad spending on Facebook amid boycott

If this is tied to the boycott, it could represent the largest financial blow yet to Facebook over claims its hate speech and misinformation policies are inadequate. Pathmatics estimated that Disney was Facebook’s top US advertiser in the first half of 2020, according to the WSJ. While it won’t necessarily cause significant hardship for Facebook, it may be noticeable than ad cuts for other companies, including Ford, Starbucks and Engadget’s parent company Verizon.

Facebook previously said it would alter its policies to address concerns. Civil rights leaders behind the boycott have complained that meetings with the social network have been disappointing, though, and have vowed to maintain boycotts until there are more substantial changes. The company failed its own audit of civil rights and hate speech issues.

It’s too soon to say if Disney participation in the boycott would prompt Facebook to reconsider its position. High-profile advertisers like this are harder to ignore, though, and may prompt other companies to follow suit.