Disney said to have 'dramatically' cut ad spending on Facebook amid boycott

Disney might be the largest company yet to join a growing ad boycott against Facebook. Wall Street Journal sources say the media and theme park giant has “dramatically” reduced its ad spending on Facebook. It’s not clear just how deep the cut is or how long it will last, but Disney reportedly made the move quietly rather than making a public announcement. It also froze Hulu advertising on Instagram, according to the sources.
We’ve asked Disney and Facebook for comment. In a response to the WSJ, Facebook reiterated its statement that it has “more work to do” on curbing hate speech.