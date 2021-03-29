Disney+ and ESPN+ are coming to Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes

Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex subscribers are getting access to two more major streaming services through their set-top boxes. Disney+ will arrive on the platforms in the next few days. ESPN+ is now available on Flex through the ESPN app, and it should hit X1 in the coming weeks.

You can use the Xfinity Voice Remote to open the apps or play something from them with vocal commands. Content from both apps will be accessible elsewhere on X1 and Flex, including through the TV, movies and sports collections.