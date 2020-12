Settle in with the biggest movies and TV series — @HBOMax is available now on #PS5. pic.twitter.com/EYBzSZdJrL — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 16, 2020

HBO Max hit PS5 one day after Comcast rolled out the app on its Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex platforms. WarnerMedia and Amazon struck a deal last month to bring HBO Max to Fire TV and Fire Tablet as well. However, the $15/month service is still unavailable on Roku devices.

Along with Wonder Woman 1984, those who do have access to HBO Max will be able to stream all 2021 Warner Bros. movies on the day they premiere in theaters. Several filmmakers, including Christopher Nolan and Dune director Denis Villeneuve, have slammed that move. Nolan said in a statement last week that stars “went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service.”