DoorDash faces lawsuit from San Francisco DA over worker classification

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has filed a lawsuit against DoorDash for, in his own words, “illegally misclassifying employees as independent contractors.” California authorities have been putting pressure on companies like DoorDash, Uber and Lyft to classify their workers as employees — with rights to minimum wage and overtime, sick leave and mandated breaks — ever since Assembly Bill 5 (AB5) was signed into law and took effect on January 1st.
Misclassifying delivery workers as independent contractors harms workers and the public good. Today, we took action against DoorDash. pic.twitter.com/KITL6njpvc— SF DISTRICT ATTORNEY (@SFDAOffice) June 16, 2020
Back in May, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra sued Uber and Lyft for a similar reason: misclassifying drivers as contractors instead of employees. The California Public Utilities Commission also recently ruled that ride-hailing drivers should be classified as employees. Meanwhile, those companies are suing California and funding a ballot measure in an effort to block AB5 and make it legal for app—based services’ personnel to operate as contractors.