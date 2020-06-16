DoorDash faces lawsuit from San Francisco DA over worker classification

As TechCrunch notes, companies must pass what’s called the “ABC test” (PDF) to be able to legally classify workers as contractors. They must prove that workers are free from their direct control and do other work outside the scope of their business. Their workers must also be “engaged in an independently established trade, occupation or business of the same nature as the work performed” for them. Boudin says DoorDash workers don’t pass the test.

In the lawsuit, the Attorney General’s office stated:

“DoorDash’s misclassification of workers was no mistake, but instead a calculated decision made to reduce the costs of doing business at the expense of the very workers providing the company’s core service of delivery: the delivery of merchandise from merchants to consumers.”

As for DoorDash, Global Head of Public Policy Max Rettig emphasized how the company provides earning opportunities during the pandemic in a statement sent to Mission Local: