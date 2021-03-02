EA moves closer to $1.2 billion Codemasters purchase

EA has edged closer to buying Codemasters after shareholders of the latter approved the takeover. Out of 76 shareholders, 63 approved EA's $1.2 billion bid. Those who voted for the deal hold just under 99 percent of the total Codemasters stock.

Competition regulators in Germany and Austria have rubber stamped the acquisition and a court hearing will take place on February 16th. Barring any problems, EA should close the deal by the end of the spring. Codemasters will then be part of a new subsidiary called Codex Games.