Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Engadget

Stadia Pro adds 'F1 2020' and 'Hotline Miami'

You'll get five new games in total with the $9.99 subscription.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
58m ago
Comments
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Stadia Pro four new games including F1 2020 and Hotline Miami
Engadget

To ring in the new year, Google has added four new titles to Stadia Pro: Ary and the Secret of SeasonsFigmentF1 2020, and Hotline Miami. All of those titles are now available to play with the $9.99 subscription, along with another unannounced title, El Hijo - A Wild West Tale, according to 9to5Google.

Open wheel racer F1 2020 is currently available for $29.99, while action-RPG title Ary and the Secret of the Seasons is offered at $39.99. Stadia describes $19.99 Figment as “a musical journey through the mind,” while the highly-rated indie top-down shooter Hotline Miami normally goes for $9.99. So in other words, there’s a fair amount of value in there for a $10 subscription.

Meanwhile, the Stadia page describes El Hijo as a “non-violent stealth game, replacing violence with the mischievous, playfulness of a young child. One core element of the gameplay is ‘El Hijo’ using the shadows to his advantage to hide from outlaws.”

Stadia got off to a slow launch, game-wise, but recently pledged to add up to 400 titles by 2022 or 2023. It also failed to launch certain features like 4K play and social/stream capabilities within the promised timeline. To make that up, Google offers two month free trials, provided you’re willing to provide credit card details. However, it recently unveiled 30 minutes of free play, with no plastic needed, showing that it’s trying hard to get users to at least try the platform.

In this article: Google, Stadia Pro, Ary and the Secret of the Seasons, Figment, F1 2020, Hotline Miami, streaming, subscription, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Watch the Boston Dynamics robot family dance like 2020 was a good year

Watch the Boston Dynamics robot family dance like 2020 was a good year

View
Two weeks with Apple Fitness+

Two weeks with Apple Fitness+

View
T-Mobile warns customers of second data breach in less than a year

T-Mobile warns customers of second data breach in less than a year

View
2021 could be a great year for 'alternative' consoles

2021 could be a great year for 'alternative' consoles

View
Pixel phones only use Adaptive Charging if your alarm is set between certain hours

Pixel phones only use Adaptive Charging if your alarm is set between certain hours

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr