Stadia Pro adds 'F1 2020' and 'Hotline Miami'

To ring in the new year, Google has added four new titles to Stadia Pro: Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Figment, F1 2020, and Hotline Miami. All of those titles are now available to play with the $9.99 subscription, along with another unannounced title, El Hijo - A Wild West Tale, according to 9to5Google.

Open wheel racer F1 2020 is currently available for $29.99, while action-RPG title Ary and the Secret of the Seasons is offered at $39.99. Stadia describes $19.99 Figment as “a musical journey through the mind,” while the highly-rated indie top-down shooter Hotline Miami normally goes for $9.99. So in other words, there’s a fair amount of value in there for a $10 subscription.