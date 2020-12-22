Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nick Summers / Engadget

Google's latest Stadia push is a commitment-free 30-minute trial

You can play for half an hour before handing over your payment information.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago
Comments
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Image of a Google Stadia Pro controller and phone playing a video game mobile entertainment system title for a story discussing how Stadia Pro now offers 30 minute free trials without the need to offer payment information.
Nick Summers / Engadget

Sponsored Links

Google is offering would-be Stadia Pro users a 30-minute trial with no need for payment information, reports 9to5Google. Until now, if you wanted to test the cloud gaming service for a month, you’d still need to hand over your payment information before starting. As part of Google’s plan to remove every reason you’d ever use to not try the platform, it’s now offering these commitment-free mini-trials. Naturally, when that half hour has elapsed, Google will want to see some promise of cash before you can continue with the rest of your free month.

A year into launch and Stadia’s pitch remains as delightful, and frustrating, as it was when the service was born. On one hand, users never need to upgrade their computer or replace their console since all the games are hosted on Google’s servers. On the other, performance lives and dies on your internet connection and data cap, while the platform’s utility is limited to its stability, speed and game library. Not to mention that Google’s propensity for killing off slow-growing projects makes Stadia something of a risky investment for cash-strapped gamers looking for an alternative to the Sony/Microsoft technology arms race. 

Google has, at least, done its best to remove almost every roadblock it can between Stadia and the new paying users it needs. The search giant has handed out Stadia controllers (with Chromecast Ultra units) to YouTube Premium users, saving them $99. It’s done its best to work around Apple’s refusal to host game streaming apps on iOS with a web platform that works pretty well, and has rounded out the feature list to include YouTube live streaming. Oh, and it’s available in more countries as part of Google’s quest for global domination. 

In this article: Google, Stadia, Stadia Pro, Gaming, Trial, Free Trial, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apple will reportedly start building an EV with a 'breakthrough' battery in 2024

Apple will reportedly start building an EV with a 'breakthrough' battery in 2024

View
Congress approves COVID-19 spending bill with contentious copyright measures

Congress approves COVID-19 spending bill with contentious copyright measures

View
Scientists find a strange signal coming from our closest neighboring star

Scientists find a strange signal coming from our closest neighboring star

View
'Stardew Valley' adds couch co-op in its biggest update ever

'Stardew Valley' adds couch co-op in its biggest update ever

View
Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 looks like its predecessor in leaked image

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 looks like its predecessor in leaked image

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr