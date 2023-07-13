‘EA Sports FC 24’ will hit consoles and PC on September 29th

It's the dawn of a new era for EA 's flagship soccer series and the company has revealed when the first installment of the rebranded franchise will arrive. EA Sports FC 24 will hit PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on September 29th. EA's long-standing partnership with FIFA ended after FIFA 23 , prompting the name change.

Rumors suggested the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions would cost $80, but those were not true. The game still costs $70 on those platforms. However, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will need to pay that much as well. EA is selling it as a "dual entitlement" cross-generation title. EA Sports FC 24 also costs $70 on PC, while it's $60 on Switch.

The $100 Ultimate Edition includes Ultimate Team perks, 4,600 FC points and up to seven days of early access. Notably, those who opt for the standard version won't have access to an Ultimate Team Campaign mode, though they'll still be able to play the regular version of Ultimate Team — EA won't want to lock any players out of one of its biggest cash cows . Meanwhile, EA is adding women to Ultimate Team for the first time, meaning men and women will be playing with and against each other on the same virtual pitch.

The release date and pricing details emerged as EA showed off the game proper for the first time and announced some of the new features . The series formerly known as FIFA is gaining two new women's leagues: Spain's Liga F and Frauen-Bundesliga, the highest level of competition in Spain and Germany, respectively.

EA has been securing agreements with various leagues and organizations in the aim of keeping the series as true to life as possible. More than 19,000 authentic players, 30-plus leagues and more than 100 stadiums will be represented in EA Sports FC 24. The company has also secured exclusive deals with the English Premier League and UEFA to use their branding and to retain access to competitions like the Champions League.

The Frostbite engine is still in play this time around, though EA says it's using an enhanced version. This is also the first installment of the series to use Frostbite on Switch, according to its eShop listing .

EA has upgraded its HyperMotion tech as well. HyperMotionV (which will be available on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC versions) taps into volumetric data from more than 180 high-level men's and women's professional games. "This unlocks authentic full-team movement as well as 1,200 signature run styles so fans can experience the unique ways that top players move," EA says. It added that this tech can help it create new animations for EA Sports FC within just a few days.

Another new feature called PlayStyles taps into real-world data from Opta and other sources to make players more unique. EA says this will impact gameplay and give players distinct capabilities. In Ultimate Team, "PlayStyles+ enhance those signature abilities to world-class standard — think [Erling] Haaland’s Power Shot — reflecting elite players’ abilities to play at a level that few others can reach," the company added.