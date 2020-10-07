Eero makes it easier for your ISP to support mesh networking

While we usually prefer to set up our own routers, the reality is that for various reasons a lot of people end up sticking with wireless networking hardware that comes from their internet service provider. If that’s the case, then at least now more people will have access to Eero’s mesh networking setup, as the Amazon-owned company has set up Eero for Service Providers.

The company has partnered with ISPs in the past, like Sonic in 2018, but this streamlined offering wraps up the new WiFi 6-equipped Eero 6 routers with back end management software to help tech support keep everything connected. For further upsell possibilities it can also include the Eero Secure subscription that brings in ad blocking, malware protection and other forms of security-related filtering.