    Podcast: Apple's new M1 chip, Macs and our iPhone reviews

    Plus a final check in on the PlayStation 5.
    Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
    28m ago
    This week, we go over our deeper thoughts on Apple’s announcements from its Mac event on Tuesday. Does Apple have a better shot at making ARM-based laptops work than Microsoft? Plus, our hosts take a closer look at our iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max reviews and share more thoughts on the PlayStation 5. 

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    • Apple Unveils its M1 chip and new Macs – 1:41

    • iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max hands-on and final thoughts – 20:17

    • Playstation 5 launch day and review thoughts – 30:46

    • In other news… – 41:31

    • Working on – 50:15

    • Picks – 52:55

    Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

