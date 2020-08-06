Watch the Engadget Podcast chat about everything Samsung live at 10AM ET

Kick off your Thursday morning with a live recording of The Engadget Podcast, hosted by myself and Reviews Editor Cherlynn Low. We’ll be diving into some of the biggest news of the week, including Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 20, Z Fold 2, and the rest of its new lineup. We’ll also chat about Cherlynn’s review of Google’s excellent Pixel 4A, as well as Disney’s crazy new plan to bring Mulan to Disney+.

Our live recording kicks off at 10AM Eastern and will run until we drive each other crazy (or noonish, whichever comes first). We’ll also be chatting with viewers, so come with your burning gadget questions! You can also reach us on Twitter by tweeting @engadget with the hashtag #podcastlive.