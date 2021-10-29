Engadget Podcast: MacBook Pro and Pixel 6 reviews, The Facebook Papers

It’s been a busy week! For our special 100th episode, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into their MacBook Pro and Pixel 6 reviews, answer audience questions, and they chat with Engadget’s Karissa Bell about what we’ve learned from the Facebook Papers. (Unfortunately, this episode was recorded before Facebook renamed itself to Meta, but we’ll be chatting about all of that next week!)
Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!
Topics
100 Episodes! Livestream Q&A – 1:30
MacBook Pro 14” and 16” review – 16:20
AirPods Gen 3 review – 25:20
Pixel 6 review – 26:31
iOS 15.1 with SharePlay is out – 58:22
Android releases version 12L for tablets – 1:02:29
Intel’s 12th-gen Alder Lake hybrid chips are a big strike against AMD – 1:07:46
Sony's Xperia Pro-I – 1:14:36
Dune Part II was confirmed – 1:19:40
Working on – 1:22:04
Pop culture picks – 1:24:15
Video livestream
Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guest: Karissa Bell
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien