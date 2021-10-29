Engadget Podcast
Engadget Podcast Engadget

Engadget Podcast: MacBook Pro and Pixel 6 reviews, The Facebook Papers

And we answer questions for our 100th episode.
Devindra Hardawar
D. Hardawar|10.29.21
@devindra

Sponsored Links

Devindra Hardawar
D. Hardawar
@devindra
October 29th, 2021
In this article: news, gear, theengadgetpodcast, gaming, engadgetpodcast, Pixel 6, metaverse, Meta, Facebook, MacBook Pro

It’s been a busy week! For our special 100th episode, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into their MacBook Pro and Pixel 6 reviews, answer audience questions, and they chat with Engadget’s Karissa Bell about what we’ve learned from the Facebook Papers. (Unfortunately, this episode was recorded before Facebook renamed itself to Meta, but we’ll be chatting about all of that next week!)

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!


Subscribe!


Topics


Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guest: Karissa Bell
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget