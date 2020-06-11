Latest in Gear

Image credit: Getty Images

EPA orders Amazon and eBay to remove products posing as coronavirus remedies

The EPA says the companies have a duty of care to customers.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
14m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

San Jose, CA - Jul. 17, 2016: eBay Inc. Headquaters. eBay Inc. is an e-commerce company, providing consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales services via the internet.
Getty Images

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has ordered Amazon and eBay to stop selling products that falsely claim to kill coronavirus. Around 70 products were specified in the EPA’s order, including paint stripper, tablets containing chlorine dioxide and disinfectant sprays, all of which were marketed as antidotes to COVID-19, and in some cases, touted as “preventing epidemics.” Failure to comply with the notice could cost the companies up to $20,288 per sale.

According to the EPA, both companies have a duty of care to their customers, even though these products may be sold by third-party sellers. Speaking to Bloomberg, EPA associate deputy administrator Doug Benevento said, “eBay and Amazon certainly have a legal obligation, but also sort of a corporate obligation to ensure products like this aren’t on their site.” He added that the EPA has targeted the ecommerce marketplaces directly in order to most effectively cut off the sale of products “that are ineffective or potentially dangerous to people.”

This will be eBay’s first stop-sale notice from the EPA, but marks the fourth for Amazon within the past five years — the company has frequently been found to facilitate unregistered pesticide sales. It also comes as another indictment of the way it’s handled its operations during the coronavirus pandemic. The company has been criticized for its poor response to price gouging, and is now the subject of a lawsuit because of its alleged failure to keep workers safe.

 

In this article: eBay, Amazon, COVID-19, coronavirus, stop-sale, EPA, fraud, third-party sellers, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Cox slows an entire neighborhood's internet after one person's 'excessive use'

Cox slows an entire neighborhood's internet after one person's 'excessive use'

View
LG’s latest projector gives you a portable movie theater for $400

LG’s latest projector gives you a portable movie theater for $400

View
The world’s first smartwatch had the same issues we have today

The world’s first smartwatch had the same issues we have today

View
Tesla is ready to mass-produce the Semi, Elon Musk says

Tesla is ready to mass-produce the Semi, Elon Musk says

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr