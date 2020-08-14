Judge won't let Apple block Unreal Engine, but won't make it unblock 'Fortnite'

The trial over Epic Games’ legal battle against Apple over its App Store policies won’t take place until next year, but there’s an update in the case. Bloomberg reports that US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled against Epic’s request for a preliminary injunction that would force Apple to reinstate Fortnite, but stood by her earlier ruling in favor of an injunction that stops Apple from taking action against Unreal Engine.

California Northern District Court

In her ruling (PDF) the judge said she “has empathy for Fortnite players regarding the continued unavailability of the game on the iOS platform...However, there is significant public interest in requiring parties to adhere to their contractual agreements or in resolving business disputes through the normal course.” As for Unreal Engine, the potential for damage to other developers was too great to justify allowing Apple to block use of the tool.