Login
Sign up

Epic Games sues AR glasses maker Nreal over its name

It infringes on trademarks for Unreal, according to Epic.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|05.17.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
May 17th, 2021
In this article: lawsuit, unreal, news, gear, nreal, trademark, unreal engine, epic games
SHANGHAI, CHINA - FEBRUARY 24: Nreal augmented reality (AR) glasses are on display during the Mobile World Congress (NWC) Shanghai 2021 at Shanghai New International Expo Center on February 24, 2021 in Shanghai, China. (Photo VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
VCG via Getty Images

Epic Games has filed a lawsuit against mixed-reality glasses company Nreal over an alleged trademark infringement. It claims the company's name “looks and sounds virtually identical” to Unreal and said that was "no coincidence." Epic also said in the suit that the two companies are competing in the same market and suggested the similarity could cause confusion.

"Epic has ten registrations for 'Unreal' alone or in connection with another term for a wide range of goods and services including but not limited to software, video games, virtual worlds, and 3D visualizations, animations, and platforms," according to the suit.

Nreal released its Nreal Light mixed-reality glasses in South Korea last year and it plans to launch them in the US this quarter, as The Verge notes. Although Epic doesn't yet have AR hardware of its own, it has shown interest in the AR/VR space. In 2017, Epic released Robo Recall, a virtual reality game it developed with Unreal Engine.

Epic is seeking an injunction that would force Nreal to withdraw its trademark application, as well as unspecified damages. The companies have been battling over the Unreal moniker for a few years. They had been in discussions over a settlement but weren't able to reach an agreement, according to the suit.

Nreal has faced other legal issues in the US. Last year, a court threw out a claim by Magic Leap that a Nreal founder and CEO Chi Xu, a former employee, used “stolen” secrets to help create his company. Epic, of course, is embroiled in another major lawsuit. The third week of its bench trial against Apple is underway.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget