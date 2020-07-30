Epic Games Store adds support for community-made mods

Last year, Epic shared a publicly available roadmap detailing all the features it's working on adding to its digital games marketplace. One of those, mod support, is now available — albeit in beta form.

This is an early iteration of the feature, but you can expect to see more titles supported in the future. Keep an eye out! https://t.co/Pmgy9tkI8O — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) July 30, 2020

The company announced on Twitter that MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries is the first title on the Epic Games Store to include support for community-made modifications. "This is an early iteration of the feature, but you can expect to see more times supported in the future," said Epic. The tool will allow you to browse both player- and developer-made mods. It will also handle automatically installing them. The company has been working on mod support since last summer. At the time, Epic said, "This is a huge feature which will take a long time to build."