Epic Games Store adds in-game achievements

Early last year, Epic published a public roadmap listing all the features coming to its Games Store. Now, the video game publisher has finally started rolling out one of the feature additions it promised back then: achievements.

The company has announced on Twitter that “certain games on the Epic Games Store may begin to display achievements” as they’re unlocked. It comes with a reminder, however, that this is an early version and that users can expect changes and adjustments. Epic didn’t say which games are getting achievements in the immediate future, but it told PC Gamer that players can only earn them in Ark: Survival Evolved at the moment.