Image credit: golero via Getty Images

Ask Engadget: What's your must-have tech for working from home?

What gadgets are key to your home office setup?
Amber Bouman, @dameright
20m ago
overhead view on woman working at home in living room
golero via Getty Images

This week we’re asking you for answers. COVID-19 has altered the workplace in a variety of ways, with a lot of people now working from home, possibly for the first time. We’ve already shared our recommendations for must-have home-office tech — now we want to hear from you. Whether it’s a VPN, a Wacom tablet or even something as simple as a lap desk (I love my lap desk), share your best advice with your fellow readers.

Weigh in with your advice in the comments — and feel free to send your own questions along to ask@engadget.com!

