EVgo will support Tesla cars at over 600 fast charging stations

EVgo is still determined to be the glue that connects electric car drivers regardless of their preferences. The public EV power network is expanding access to Tesla connectors at its fast charging stations across the US. Over 400 of those are destined for existing EVgo stations, while another 200 are headed to new stations popping up in cities like Austin, Los Angeles, Miami and Washington, DC before the end of 2021.

While the stations won’t compete with V3 Superchargers, your Tesla should get about 100 miles of charge in 30 minutes. That’s enough to power the last leg of a trip while you have lunch.

The company isn’t shy about the reasoning. Tesla cars represent up to 80 percent of the American electric vehicle market, EVgo said. While that could change as EVs like Ford’s Mustang Mach-E and VW’s ID.4 arrive on the scene, EVgo is currently missing out on a lot of potential revenue with only limited support for Tesla owners. It could become the go-to option in areas where Superchargers are either hard to reach or perpetually crowded.