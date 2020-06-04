Facebook now lets everyone export media to Google Photos

You no longer have to wonder whether or not you can transfer Facebook pictures and videos to Google Photos. The company’s Alexandru Voica has revealed that everyone worldwide now has access to a tool that sends media to Google’s cloud service. As before, you’ll have to dive into “Your Facebook Information” in settings and tell the site to transfer all your photos or all your videos (you can’t do both at the same time) to Google.

This is part of an industry Data Transfer Project that’s meant to increase the portability of your info between services. It’s partly meant to reduce scrutiny from antitrust regulators worried that internet giants are using locked-down data to discourage competition. Still, the immediate user benefits are obvious — you won’t have to keep a Facebook account open (or worry about it being hijacked) just to preserve all those family photos and concert clips for posterity.