Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jon Fingas/Engadget

Facebook now lets everyone export media to Google Photos

Your social network snapshots won't be stuck on one platform.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
15m ago
Comments
1 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google Photos on an Apple iPhone XS
Jon Fingas/Engadget

You no longer have to wonder whether or not you can transfer Facebook pictures and videos to Google Photos. The company’s Alexandru Voica has revealed that everyone worldwide now has access to a tool that sends media to Google’s cloud service. As before, you’ll have to dive into “Your Facebook Information” in settings and tell the site to transfer all your photos or all your videos (you can’t do both at the same time) to Google.

This is part of an industry Data Transfer Project that’s meant to increase the portability of your info between services. It’s partly meant to reduce scrutiny from antitrust regulators worried that internet giants are using locked-down data to discourage competition. Still, the immediate user benefits are obvious — you won’t have to keep a Facebook account open (or worry about it being hijacked) just to preserve all those family photos and concert clips for posterity.

In this article: Facebook, Google, google photos, Social network, Social media, social networking, internet, data transfer project, data, photos, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
1 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Kitty Hawk moves on from its original flying car project

Kitty Hawk moves on from its original flying car project

View
'Project Cars 3' trailer has some sim racing fans worried

'Project Cars 3' trailer has some sim racing fans worried

View
Sony WH-1000XM4 upgrades detailed in early Walmart product page

Sony WH-1000XM4 upgrades detailed in early Walmart product page

View
Cowboy upgrades its e-bike with a carbon belt and puncture-resistant tires

Cowboy upgrades its e-bike with a carbon belt and puncture-resistant tires

View
Rockstar temporarily closes online games in support of Black Lives Matter

Rockstar temporarily closes online games in support of Black Lives Matter

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr