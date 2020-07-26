Latest in Gear

Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook wants users to be able to set Messenger as the default on iOS

It thinks users should be able to use their preferred messaging app.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
38m ago
Comments
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Messenger icon is seen displayed on phone screen in this illustration photo taken in Poland on July 26, 2020. Messenger, developed by Facebook, has introduced feature called Rooms that allows group video chats. Video meeting apps gained popularity during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook wants you to be able to choose Messenger as the default messaging app on iOS, The Information reports. Apparently, Facebook has been trying to convince Apple to let users swap the default messaging app to Messenger for years. Now that iOS 14 lets users select alternative web browser and email apps, Facebook is renewing its Messenger push. 

“We feel people should be able to choose different messaging apps and the default on their phone,” Stan Chudnovsky, a Facebook VP, told The Information. “Generally, everything is moving this direction anyway.”

Messenger probably isn’t the greatest option for your main messaging app, but being able to reset the default could let you choose apps that offer a better experience than Messenger or Apple’s Messages.

Android’s mobile OS already lets users choose their preferred messaging app. Sadly, Apple is probably not going to give users that choice. Apple’s Messages app is still one reason that people buy Apple hardware, and Apple uses the encrypted messages to brag about its privacy practices. 

But not allowing users to choose their default messaging app could add to the argument that Apple practices “monopolist behaviors.” The company is facing increased criticism over its App Store fees, and it is the target of multiple antitrust investigations. Today, Epic Games, Spotify and others announced the Coalition for App Fairness, an alliance to pressure both Apple and Google to change their app store rules and other restrictive policies. 

In this article: facebook, messenger, messaging, app, default, ios, apple, antitrust, monopoly, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Someone bought the new Chromecast and told Reddit all about it

Someone bought the new Chromecast and told Reddit all about it

View
The Morning After: Amazon's new security camera is also an in-home drone

The Morning After: Amazon's new security camera is also an in-home drone

View
Here's everything Amazon announced at its big hardware event

Here's everything Amazon announced at its big hardware event

View
GameStop will have more $499 PS5s available to pre-order on Friday

GameStop will have more $499 PS5s available to pre-order on Friday

View
iOS doesn’t need to be more like Android, it just needs more Google

iOS doesn’t need to be more like Android, it just needs more Google

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr