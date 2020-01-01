Spotify is still angry at Apple

Spotify didn’t specify which aspect of Apple’s event prompted this response, though one bit of news stands out as a likely candidate. The Apple One bundle announced today sells Apple Arcade, TV+, iCloud access and — most notably — Music for $15 per month. This is a potential threat to Spotify, which also operates a music app on iOS.

For more than a year, Spotify has been making noise about Apple’s unchecked power over the App Store, and in March 2019, it filed a complaint against Apple with the European Commission. Spotify claims Apple’s practice of taking 30 percent of an app’s revenue is unjustified, and says the company operates as a monopoly on iOS.

This echoes similar complaints made by Microsoft and Epic Games, both of whom have condemned Apple’s anticompetitive practices in recent months. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has long been opposed to Apple’s — and Google’s, and Valve’s — 30 percent revenue cut. In August, Epic sued Apple in dramatic fashion, parodying the company’s iconic 1984 ad and urging its own Fortnite players to get behind the lawsuit. Epic and Apple have been suing each other and undermining each other’s services since then.