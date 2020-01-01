Spotify is still angry at Apple

Less than an hour after the end of Apple’s big Watch event today, Spotify sent out a statement reiterating its distrust and disappointment in Apple, again accusing the company of anticompetitive practices. Here’s the full message from Spotify:
"Once again, Apple is using its dominant position and unfair practices to disadvantage competitors and deprive consumers by favoring its own services. We call on competition authorities to act urgently to restrict Apple's anti-competitive behavior, which if left unchecked, will cause irreparable harm to the developer community and threaten our collective freedoms to listen, learn, create, and connect."