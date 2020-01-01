Facebook is reportedly testing a ‘virality circuit breaker’ to stop misinformation

Facebook is reportedly piloting a new way to check viral posts for misinformation before they spread too far, The Interface reports. The method is a kind of “virality circuit breaker” that slows the spread of content before moderators have a chance to review it for misinformation.
In a recent report, the Center for American Progress (CAP) recommended virality circuit breakers, which automatically stop algorithms from amplifying posts when views and shares are skyrocketing. Theoretically, that gives content moderators time to review the posts. According to The Interface, Facebook says it’s piloting an approach that resembles a virality circuit breaker, and it plans to roll it out soon.