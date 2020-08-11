Facebook will label ads from politically connected publications

With the 2020 presidential election coming up, Facebook is introducing a new policy that will require US-based publications connected with political parties, PACs and politicians to disclose their affiliation when they buy political ads.
Facebook will still allow those outlets to register as a news page and advertise, but they'll need to go through the company's authorization and disclaimer process when they want to post ads that touch on social issues, elections or politics. Previously these groups could, in some instances, claim news exemptions from Facebook's authorization process.