Facebook will label ads from politically connected publications

The social media giant plans to impose other restrictions as well. The company says it won't include their content in Facebook News. They also won't have access to the Messenger Business Platform and WhatsApp business API.

"... we believe it's important to ensure when it comes to advertising, these Pages are held to the same standard as political entities on Facebook," the company said.

Facebook says identifying politically connected publishers is a "new process" for the company, but today's announcement builds on policies the company has been tweaking for the past few years. In 2018, the company introduced a rule that required election- and issue-related ads to include a "paid for by" disclosure. However, after the policy ended up affecting non-political ads and publishers, the company later exempt US-based media outlets from it.