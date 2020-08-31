Ninja and MrBeast are getting 'Fall Guys' skins after $1 million charity contest

A team that includes Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has won the charity competition to have their likeness included in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the adorable but deceptively brutal battle royale everyone on Twitch has been playing. At nearly the last minute of the two-week-long competition, the popular Fortnite streamer said he would team up with G2 Esports, Aim Lab and YouTuber MrBeast to donate $1 million to SpecialEffect, a UK-based charity that helps those with physical disabilities experience video games. Each of the four contributors will get their own skin added to the game.

🏆 BIDDING IS FINISHED 🏆



THE WINNERS ARE:@G2esports @Ninja @AimLab @MrBeastYT



With a combined donation of $1,000,000 for @SpecialEffect



Probably the spiciest team up since The Avengers??????https://t.co/Q2G3h9UyDh — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 31, 2020

Developer Mediatonic announced the competition on August 17th, just two weeks after it released Fall Guys and the title became all anyone was playing. “The thirst from brands has been unreal... so we’re turning it into something positive,” the studio said at the time. It promised to add a skin to Fall Guys representing the brand that was willing to donate the most amount of money to SpecialEffect. Initial bids came in the tens of thousands of dollars, but things quickly escalated. At one point, Warframe developer Digital Extremes pledged $20,000. Before Ninja and company came in with their pledge, the leading bid was $510,000.