Far Cry comes to Zero Latency's VR arcades

If you've always wanted to meet Far Cry 3's sadistic villain Vaas Montenegro in VR, now's your chance. Eight months after announcing a virtual reality take on the memorable action shooter, arcade chain Zero Latency is now hosting Far Cry VR: Dive into Insanity at its nine US locations and at sites around the world. The co-op game involves a team of up to eight players working together to escape the maniacal warlord's jungle gauntlet. Along the way, you'll encounter an ambush, take down henchmen from the confines of a creaky cable car, traverse a perilous cave and face deadly scraps with Montenegro's flame-throwing underlings. All of that during the course of 30 heart-pounding minutes.

Ubisoft

If you've never visited one of Zero Latency's 33 global arcades, here's how they work. Players don a HP Reverb VR headset hooked to a backpack (which houses an 8th gen Intel Core i7 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card) and are armed with a controller that resembles a rifle. You're then free to move around a room between 200 to 400 square meters in size depending on the site you attend. Behind the scenes, a Zero Latency host seated at a master station ushers you in and guides you through the action.

Though the arcade chain offers a handful of social games, it says the Far Cry spinoff represents the first time a AAA gaming property has been available as a free-roaming VR title. After putting its latest games on as many platforms as possible, Ubisoft is apparently trying to breathe new life into older fan favorites to boot.