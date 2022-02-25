Faraday Future is preparing to actually sell its FF 91

Despite a litany of financial struggles and botched factory plans, Faraday Future has built its first production-intent car. The EV startup today unveiled the FF 91 at its Hanford, California-based plant, and announced it would begin production in Q3 of 2022. Since the best-laid plans of Faraday Future often go haywire , we won't hold our breath for the time being.

Here’s what we know about the FF 91 so far: Faraday Future’s flagship car is intended to be an “ultra-luxury EV” that can compete with the likes of Jaguar, Tesla, Polestar and other brands. It has three motors, which means that at least in terms of power, it would beat out even the newer Tesla models (except for the Cybertruck ) and ostensibly be in the same league as Audi’s E-tron crossover . The system horsepower is a jaw-dropping 1050, and it can go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.39 seconds. The seats are zero gravity (meaning they recline in a fashion that makes you feel weightless) and ventilated. They also double as massage chairs.

The FF 91 can go 300 miles per charge, putting it roughly in the same league as a Tesla Model 3 . It also includes a huge 130 kWh lithium-ion battery, which will no doubt be one of the reasons behind the vehicle’s inevitably large price tag.