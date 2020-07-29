Cove neckband massages behind your ears to reduce stress

There are a number of devices that promise to work magic on our brains, reducing stress and helping us get to sleep each night. The latest on the scene is Cove, from Feelmore Labs, a neckband that hooks over your ears to deliver vibration to your mastoid. Wear this for 20 minutes a day, so says the company, and you’ll find yourself more resilient to stress and find it easier to relax in the run-up to bedtime.
Essentially, Cove applies “gentle and silent” vibrations to the skin behind your ears which, according to the studies, harnesses the benefits of affective touch. Rather than electric shocks, even at low power, this mechanical stimulation is thought to be affective yet a lot less work. In behind-the-scenes trials, researchers found that people who self-reported anxiety symptoms saw a decrease over a four-week period.