Ogling Apple's purple iPhone 12

Look, there really isn’t much to say about the new, purple iPhone 12. It’s roughly the same pastel shade that last year’s purple iPhone 11 came in, which means it’s more of a lavender than anything else. (If you’re a connoisseur of Southeast Asian flavors, I should point out this iPhone’s hue is pretty close to some varieties of delicious Ube ice cream.) You’ll also be able to pre-order one starting this Friday, if for some reason the white, black, red, blue, or green models didn’t already do it for you. That’s... about it.

But maybe, just maybe, you’re having one of those days when you need to turn your brain off for a while and look at a pretty phone. We’ve all been there, and it doesn't help that it's Thursday. If that’s you right now, we totally get it — take all the time you need with the photos below, and ease yourself back into the real world at your leisure.