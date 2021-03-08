Fitbit's latest activity tracker for kids has up to eight days of battery life

Fitbit has revealed the latest version of its fitness tracker for kids. Fitbit Ace 3 includes many of the features from the previous model, including sleep tracking and a swim-proof design (albeit a more rounded look). It also offers more animated clock faces, along with a battery life of up to eight days. That's an improvement over the five days you can get out of an Ace 2 before having to recharge it.

Parents can review their kids' sleep habits and activity through a Fitbit family account, while parental controls help protect youngsters' privacy. At $79.95, Ace 3 costs $10 more than the last model and it's available in black and sport red or blue and astro green. It's for kids age six and older and they can customize the device with accessories. Minions-themed accessory bands will be available this summer for $29.95.