Image credit: Cherlynn Low/Engadget

Fitbit's OS for the Sense and Versa 3 won't come to earlier smartwatches

You're out of luck even if you have a Versa 2.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
46m ago
Fitbit Sense smartwatch interface
Cherlynn Low/Engadget

We hope you weren’t expecting to get Fitbit’s latest smartwatch software on your Versa 2. As 9to5Google learned, the Fitbit OS 5.0 platform found on the Sense and Versa 3 won’t be coming to the Versa 2 and earlier smartwatches. It was developed “exclusively” for the new wearables, Fitbit said, and is “optimized” for their new displays and speaker tech.

Developers also can’t distribute a single version of an app optimized for both old and new devices, although they can release different versions that will reach the right users.

OS 5.0 includes a new interface navigation method and an interface with tweaks that take advantage of the higher-resolution screens, such as a new font and improved graphics. It can run older apps, although they’ll have to run in a compatibility mode.

The cutoff isn’t completely surprising given the scale of the update. Even so, it’s not a thrilling prospect if you own an earlier Fitbit smartwatch. Your device’s software might already be somewhat obsolete after just a year — while it’ll work as originally intended, you won’t get a steady stream of new features like you might from Apple, Google (while it waits to acquire Fitbit) or Samsung.

In this article: Fitbit, Fitbit OS, Smartwatch, wearables, wearable, Fitness, Sense, versa 3, versa 2, news, gear
