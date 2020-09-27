Fitbit's OS for the Sense and Versa 3 won't come to earlier smartwatches

We hope you weren’t expecting to get Fitbit’s latest smartwatch software on your Versa 2. As 9to5Google learned, the Fitbit OS 5.0 platform found on the Sense and Versa 3 won’t be coming to the Versa 2 and earlier smartwatches. It was developed “exclusively” for the new wearables, Fitbit said, and is “optimized” for their new displays and speaker tech.

Developers also can’t distribute a single version of an app optimized for both old and new devices, although they can release different versions that will reach the right users.