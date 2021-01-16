Ford delays some Mustang Mach-E orders over 'quality checks'

Ford technically started Mustang Mach-E deliveries in December, but some drivers will have to wait considerably longer. Electrek has learned that Ford has delayed several hundred deliveries of the electric crossover by up to a month for “additional quality checks.” The brand didn’t elaborate on what issues might have prompted the checks, but said it wanted to be sure the EV met the quality levels buyers “expect and deserve.”

The move comes just weeks after Ford EV lead Darren Palmer blasted quality issues at Tesla. He vowed the Mustang Mach-E would avoid basic production and manufacturing issues that have plagued Tesla EVs, like loose bumpers and stuck door handles. Some EVs across the industry have had general reliability problems, including electrical failures.