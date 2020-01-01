Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Francois Lenoir / Reuters

Ford sets 2050 target for carbon neutrality

It's the latest company to announce its green intentions.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
23m ago
The logo of Ford Motor Co is seen at the company's assembly plant after an emergency meeting with the plant management in Genk October 24, 2012. Ford Motor Co announced to unions on Wednesday that it will close the factory employing 4,300 workers in the Belgian town of Genk, as it tries to stem losses in Europe and match capacity to tumbling demand. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir (BELGIUM - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT LOGO)
Francois Lenoir / Reuters

Ford is the latest company to get on board with carbon neutrality. In a new blog post, the company has announced its plans to become carbon neutral by 2050, and to do so will focus on three main areas: vehicle use, its supply base and its company facilities — all of which account for around 95 percent of its CO2 emissions.

The pledge builds on the company’s existing aim of powering all of its manufacturing plants with 100 percent locally-sourced energy by 2035. It’s also committed to investing more than $11.5 billion into electric vehicles through 2022. Interestingly, Ford also says that it’s working on developing goals to align with the Science Based targets initiative, which comprises three Scopes of emissions. Scope 1 covers direct emissions from the company, and Scope 3 relates to the emissions created by the products it sells. Scope 2, meanwhile, covers in-direct emissions created by the company. These are much harder to a) quantify and b) manage, so it will be interesting to see how Ford tackles these — no direct word on this yet.

Ford is in good company in its ambitions. As the climate crisis intensifies, every major brand worth its salt has made similar declarations. Shell, BP, Delta and Formula 1 are just some of the companies that have committed to carbon neutrality in recent times. Microsoft, meanwhile, has plans to go one further and become carbon negative. Environmentalists will certainly say that this rush of green activity is too little, too late, but others will argue that it’s better late than never.

In this article: Ford, CO2, carbon, green, environment, emissions, electric vehicles, news, tomorrow
