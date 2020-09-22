Fortnite's Battle Bus is dropping into 'Rocket League'

Rocket League is going free-to-play on Wednesday, and Psyonix and Epic Games are marking the occasion with a crossover with the publisher’s other big free-to-play title, Fortnite. Llama-Rama is Rocket League’s first in-game event after the switch, and it’ll drop Fortnite’s famous Battle Bus into the car soccer arena.

The event starts on Saturday at 6PM ET and runs until October 12th. You’ll need to complete challenges to unlock llama-themed event items, including a topper, wheels, decal and antenna. Once you’ve earned them all, you’ll snag the Battle Bus as well. Just remember to thank the driver whenever you score a goal with it.