Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Psyonix/Epic Games

Fortnite's Battle Bus is dropping into 'Rocket League'

A crossover event between the free-to-play games starts on Saturday.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
32m ago
Comments
40 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Fortnite's Battle Bus in Rocket League
Psyonix/Epic Games

Rocket League is going free-to-play on Wednesday, and Psyonix and Epic Games are marking the occasion with a crossover with the publisher’s other big free-to-play title, Fortnite. Llama-Rama is Rocket League’s first in-game event after the switch, and it’ll drop Fortnite’s famous Battle Bus into the car soccer arena.

The event starts on Saturday at 6PM ET and runs until October 12th. You’ll need to complete challenges to unlock llama-themed event items, including a topper, wheels, decal and antenna. Once you’ve earned them all, you’ll snag the Battle Bus as well. Just remember to thank the driver whenever you score a goal with it.

In this article: rocket league, rocketleague, fortnite, crossover, psyonix, epic games, epicgames, battle bus, battlebus, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
40 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

How and where to pre-order an Xbox Series X or S

How and where to pre-order an Xbox Series X or S

View
The Apple Watch Series 6 is already discounted at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 6 is already discounted at Amazon

View
Amazon's $500 'Prime Bike' is a connected spin bike made by Echelon

Amazon's $500 'Prime Bike' is a connected spin bike made by Echelon

View
Jabra's Elite 85t true wireless earbuds offer adjustable ANC for $229

Jabra's Elite 85t true wireless earbuds offer adjustable ANC for $229

View
HP's first Intel 11th-gen laptops use recycled ocean-bound plastics

HP's first Intel 11th-gen laptops use recycled ocean-bound plastics

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr