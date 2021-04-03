Of course 'Fortnite’ has a sea shanty emote

Given Epic Games’ history of tapping into what's hot in pop culture , it shouldn’t be a surprise that Fortnite now has a sea shanty emote. After they blew up on TikTok , sea shanties have become one of the most popular trends of the year.

The emote uses a version of “Soon May the Wellerman Come,” the traditional folk song at the heart of the craze, with Fortnite-themed lyrics. If you’re part of a squad, and you all use the emote at the same time, your characters will sing in harmony. As Eurogamer notes, the Christmas carol emote works in a similar way. The Shanty for a Squad emote costs 500 V-Bucks, and perhaps Epic is hoping groups of friends all buy it for the full effect.

Sea shanties became popular again almost out of nowhere. After TikTok user Nathan Evans posted his rendition of “Wellerman,” others used the app’s Duet collaboration features to add harmonies, other parts and instruments. A remix was a hit song in several countries.