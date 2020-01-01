FTC investigation of Facebook may not finish before 2021

Don’t expect the FTC to wrap up an antitrust investigation of Facebook before 2020 is over. New York Times sources say it’s now “virtually impossible” for the FTC to finish an investigation of Facebook before 2021. There’s still progress, according to the tipsters, but much of what’s happening is still in the early stages. There will likely be several requests for documents, and depositions for company leaders could easily take a while.
The Washington Post claimed that officials were preparing to talk to company chief Mark Zuckerberg and operations chief Sheryl Sandberg.