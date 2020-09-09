Funimation partners with VIZ Media to expand its streaming anime catalog

Two of the biggest anime distributors in the US are teaming up. On Wednesday, Funimation announced that it's working with VIZ Media to bring the publisher's catalog of anime titles to its streaming service. Some of the more notable shows making their way to Funimation with the deal include 2018 sci-fi boxing anime Megalo Box and Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet. The latter was penned by Psycho-Pass and Madoka Magica creator Gen Urobuchi. They'll join existing titles from the VIZ Media catalog, such as Hunter x Hunter, on September 22nd, with more to come at a later date.

The move is likely to affect Crunchyroll, Funimation's main competitor in the anime streaming space. One of the things to come out of Sony acquiring a majority stake in Funimation back in 2017 was Crunchyroll losing access to Funimation's back catalog.