Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Warner Bros.

What's on TV this week: 'Game of Thrones' 4K and 'NFS: Hot Pursuit Remastered'

Also new this week: 'Dirt 5,' Dave Chappelle on SNL and 'Paranormal' on Netflix.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
34m ago
Comments
20 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

'Game of Thrones' Ultra HD Blu-ray set
Warner Bros.

This week there will be a slew of election news on Tuesday night, but other than that there are a lot of Ultra HD Blu-ray releases. The include the complete series run of Game of Thrones in 4K ($210), Grease, V for Vendetta, Forrest Gump and Antebellum.

For gamers, the new consoles are right around the corner but you can grab Dirt 5 now and download an updated version when the PS5 and Xbox Series X come out. This week we’ll also see Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, season seven of Apex Legends, and the minimalist text adventure Ord is coming to consoles.

Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • V for Vendetta (4K)

  • Antebellum (4K)

  • The Crown (S3)

  • Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection (4K)

  • Bumblebee (4K)

  • Forrest Gump 4K (25th Anniversary Edition)

  • Grease (4K)

  • Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (PS4, PC, Xbox One. Switch)

  • Dirt 5 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

  • Memoranda (PC, Switch, Xbox One)

  • Tropico 6 (Switch)

  • Ord (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

  • Comanche (Xbox One)

Monday

  • Buccaneers/Giants Monday Night Football, ESPN, 8:15 PM

  • With Drawn Arms, Starz, 9 PM

  • Soulmates, AMC, 10 PM

  • We Are Who We Are (season finale), HBO, 10 PM

  • SNL 2020 Election Special, NBC, 10 PM

Tuesday

  • Felix Lobrecht: Hype, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Election Night 2020, ABC/CBS/Fox/NBC/CNN/PBS, 8 PM

  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM

Wednesday

  • Love and Anarchy (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Amazing Race, CBS, 8 PM

  • Coroner, CW, 8 & 9 PM

  • Catfish, MTV, 8 PM

  • House of Payne, BET, 8 PM

  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM

  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • American Housewife, ABC, 8:30 PM

  • Assisted Living, BET, 8:30 PM

  • American Ninja Warrior (season finale), NBC, 9 PM

  • The Amazing Race, CBS, 9 PM

  • Sistas, BET, 9 PM

  • I Can See Your Voice, Fox, 9 PM

  • Black-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM

  • The Con, ABC, 10 PM

Thursday

  • Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • Operation Christmas Drop, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Two Weeks to Live (series premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Save Me Too (S2), Peacock, 3 AM

  • Paranormal (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Gangs of London, AMC+, 3 AM

  • Bruh, BET+, 3 AM

  • Superstore, NBC, 8 PM

  • Supernatural, CW, 8 PM

  • Packers/49ers, Fox, 8:20 PM

  • B Positive (series premiere), CBS, 8:30 PM

  • Connecting..., NBC, 8:30 PM

  • The Outpost, CW, 9 PM

  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM

  • Bellator MMA Live, CBS SN, 10 PM

  • Match Game (season finale), ABC, 10 PM

Friday

  • The Mandalorian, Disney+, 3 AM

  • The Hook Up Plan, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Barrier, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Ferro, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Citation, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Great British Baking Show, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Country Ever After (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom, Disney+, 3 AM

  • The Barrier, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Right Stuff, Disney+, 3 AM

  • The Christmas Yule Blog, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Wilmore, Peacock, 9 PM

  • The Amber Ruffin Show, Peacock, 9 PM

  • Warrior, Cinemax, 10 PM

  • ELeague, TBS, 12 AM

Saturday

  • Start-Up, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Stanford/Oregon college football, ABC, 7:30 PM

  • Clemson/Notre Dame college football, NBC, 7:30 PM

  • Dying for a Daughter, Lifetime Movie Network, 8 PM

  • A Welcome Home Christmas, Lifetime 8, PM

  • Earth's Great Seasons, BBC America, 8 PM

  • Premier Boxing Champions Special, Fox, 8 PM

  • The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions, HBO, 8 PM

  • Washington/Cal college football, ESPN, 10:30 PM

  • Saturday Night Live: Dave Chappelle, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • Pandora, CW, 8 PM

  • The Circus (season finale), Showtime, 8 PM

  • Top Gear, BBC America, 8 PM

  • Supermarket Sweep, ABC, 8 PM

  • A Very Charming Christmas Town, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM

  • The Spanish Princess, Starz, 8 PM

  • Saints/Buccaneers, NBC, 8:20 PM

  • Bless the Harts, Fox, 8:30 PM

  • NCIS: LA (season premiere), CBS, 8:30 PM

  • Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM

  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM

  • The Good Lord Bird, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult (Season finale), Starz, 9 PM

  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, ABC, 9 PM

  • Love Island, CBS, 9 PM

  • NCIS: NO (season premiere), CBS, 9:30 PM

  • The Walking Dead: World Beyond, AMC, 10:14 PM

  • Card Sharks, ABC, 10 PM

  • Cobra (season finale), PBS, 10 PM

  • Fargo, FX, 10 PM

  • Uncensored, TV One, 10 PM

  • Moonbase 8 (series premiere), Showtime, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

In this article: mustseehdtv, listings, Game of Thrones, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
20 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Bloomberg: MacBook Pro, Air laptops will get Apple Silicon CPUs first

Bloomberg: MacBook Pro, Air laptops will get Apple Silicon CPUs first

View
Sony shut down a company's plan to sell custom PS5 covers

Sony shut down a company's plan to sell custom PS5 covers

View
Masterbuilt's latest Gravity Series smart grill comes with a griddle insert

Masterbuilt's latest Gravity Series smart grill comes with a griddle insert

View
The Raspberry Pi 400 is a $70 keyboard that's also a computer

The Raspberry Pi 400 is a $70 keyboard that's also a computer

View
Apple will host 'one more thing' event on November 10th

Apple will host 'one more thing' event on November 10th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr