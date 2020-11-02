What's on TV this week: 'Game of Thrones' 4K and 'NFS: Hot Pursuit Remastered'

This week there will be a slew of election news on Tuesday night, but other than that there are a lot of Ultra HD Blu-ray releases. The include the complete series run of Game of Thrones in 4K ($210), Grease, V for Vendetta, Forrest Gump and Antebellum.

For gamers, the new consoles are right around the corner but you can grab Dirt 5 now and download an updated version when the PS5 and Xbox Series X come out. This week we’ll also see Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, season seven of Apex Legends, and the minimalist text adventure Ord is coming to consoles.