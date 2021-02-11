If you’re looking to bulk up your video game stockpile with some latter-day classics, Best Buy is offering up a slew of deals on console fare that spans RPGs and sports titles alike. As part of the retailer’s Presidents' Day sale, you can currently grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for $40, down from $60. The latest entry in Ubisoft’s long-running franchise is the newest game on the discounted list, but there’s plenty more winners in tow.

The Last of Us Part 2, the sequel to the visceral zombie-survival tome, is half-price at $30. That gives you a convenient excuse to continue Naughty Dog’s violent saga and earn bragging rights ahead of the HBO adaptation. If you think a game set during a pandemic is a bit too on the nose right now, you can escape into the wild west with Red Dead Redemption 2, which at $30 has also seen its price halved.

For sports fans, there’s two stalwarts from the EA stable in Madden NFL 21, $30 (previously $60), and FIFA 21 for $28 (also reduced from $60). And, if you want to add a dose of exercise to your gaming routine, Ring Fit Adventure on the Nintendo Switch is also included in the sale for a $10 discount at $70.

All of the games listed here are standard editions that are available as both physical and digital copies for either the PS4/PS5 or Xbox One/Series X — barring PlayStation exclusive The Last of Us Part 2 and Ring Fit.

Any PC gamers feeling left out can head to Amazon for a sale on a whole host of EA classics, some of which are retailing for as little as $2.

