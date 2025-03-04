The Morning After: At MWC 2025, Lenovo is experimenting with its screens, a lot

Lenovo hasn't even released its futuristic laptop with a rollable screen, but it's rejigged all those parts into a whole new thing for MWC in Barcelona. Officially called the ThinkBook codename Flip AI PC Proof of concept (no typos), the laptop uses the same flexible OLED in its rollable, revealed earlier. However, instead of disappearing inside its chassis, the display folds outwards. This allows what is normally a 13-inch panel to double to 18.1 inches. Notably, because the Flip's screen bends instead of sliding in and out of the bottom half of the system, Lenovo can use the panel's full area.

And, just to drill home that it's a concept, Lenovo also added a Smart ForcePad, with a three-layer illuminated dashboard with customizable controls and icons.

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Then there's the Lenovo ThinkBook 16P, which ostensibly is a lot like other 16-inch ThinkBooks. But, if you use the company's Magic Bay docking system, you can really amp up the screen space. The Magic Bay 2nd Display Concept is a small 8-inch screen that attaches magnetically to the ThinkBook 16P, while the Magic Bay Dual Display Concept adds two 13.3-inch panels that flank the notebook's primary screen, giving you that true I'm-a-00s-hacker aesthetic in your local coffee shop.

Sadly, the ThinkBook 16P Gen 6 is not slated to be available in North America, so it may have to be a Parisian cafe. Or a cafetería in Barcelona?

— Mat Smith

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Reports suggest FAA may be considering canceling its deal with Verizon.

Employees with the Federal Aviation Administration were reportedly told on Friday to "begin finding tens of millions of dollars for a Starlink deal," after The Washington Post reported the FAA may cancel its $2.4 billion contract with Verizon to overhaul the US's airspace management systems and go with Elon Musk's company instead.

This was a few days after Musk claimed on X that the situation around air traffic control communications is "extremely dire," saying the existing system (which he wrongly attributed to Verizon before, later adding a correction) is "breaking down very rapidly."

Hundreds of FAA employees were fired in February by Musk's DOGE.

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It's midranger season.

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The Galaxy A56 has broken cover and will be available later this year, starting at $499 (or £499 in the UK), which is slightly cheaper than the Pixel 8a at launch. Samsung also announced the Galaxy A36 and A26 today, starting at $399 and $299, respectively. (But, Mat whispers, don't bother with those.) The A56 is thinner than its predecessor, down to 7.4mm. The phone has a brushed metal frame and a minor design twist: a slightly protruding bump on the side where the volume and power buttons sit.

The front of the A56 now has a lower-res 12-megapixel selfie camera, while on the back sits an upgraded 12MP ultrawide, 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilization. There's still a 5MP macro lens for someone out there. Those new cameras feature many of the latest upgrades on the S25 family, including improved image signal processing for better low-light performance, as well as a raft of AI features.

I'd argue not to hit the pre-order button just yet: It's peak midrange phone season. The Galaxy A56 goes up against the iPhone 16e, while rumors suggest Google's Pixel 9a could break cover very soon. Oh, and there's challenger Nothing, with its 3a series set to be revealed later today.

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