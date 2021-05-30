This 4K drone for videographers is on sale for $99 right now

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Drones revolutionized the way photographers and videographers shoot aerial footage. What once required expensive helicopters and flying permits can now be achieved with what’s essentially a remote-operated flying camera. What’s more, these devices are quite affordable, allowing anyone from big-budget studios to amateur hobbyists add vertical dimension to their films.

The downside is that the market is now saturated with choice. If you need a quadcopter for even semi-professional use, you should look for one with tight control and stability with an excellent camera that can stack up with the rest of your videography equipment. The Global Drone 4K Platinum Version has what you’re looking for, and the price has dropped to $99 this week with this Memorial Day deal.

The Global Drone is responsive and quick in the air. With three levels of flight speed, you can customize your airtime to quickly get the camera where it needs to be or just enjoy the view. A gravity sensor lets you control the Global Drone from an app or through remote control, and it comes with stabilizing technology in the form of an Altitude Hold Function and a Headless Mode. The former provides stable flight using the quadcopter’s foldable arms, and the latter locks the direction of the remote controller.

This drone features a 4K camera that captures high-resolution video that you can view straight from your phone using the mobile app to help you set up the perfect shot. It can fly a total of 14 minutes on a single charge, which is standard for mid-range devices. Finally, the Global Drone has a remote control distance of approximately 328 feet, or just under the length of a full football field.

If you are looking for a drone that performs well in the air and on video, consider the Global Drone 4K Platinum Version . For this week only, you can get this quadcopter for a reduced price of $99.

