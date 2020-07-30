GM will help EVgo install 2,700 EV fast chargers across the US

The new charging stations will be installed in cities and suburbs, and you’ll be able to use them starting early next year. You’ll find them near the likes of grocery stores, retail outlets and entertainment complexes, with the idea that you can charge your EV while you run errands or have fun. Most stations will be able to charge four vehicles at once, and they’ll have 100-350-kilowatt charging capabilities which, according to GM, will “meet the needs of an increasingly powerful set of EVs coming to market.”

GM is hoping this approach of installing stations in easily accessible locations will make EVs a more viable option for people who don’t otherwise have easy access to charging stations. Those include folks who can’t install chargers in their rented homes or who don’t have stations close to their workplace.

“We are moving quickly to bring new EVs to market that customers will love,” GM chairman and CEO Mary Barra said. “We know how important the charging ecosystem is for drivers, one that includes access to convenient and reliable public fast charging. Our relationship with EVgo will bolster the public fast charging network available to EV customers ahead of increased market demand and reinforce our commitment to an all-electric, zero-emissions future.”

GM has a number of EVs on the way, including electric truck and SUV versions of the Hummer. The company has also said that by 2030, most if not all Cadillacs it makes will be EVs.