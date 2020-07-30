GM will help EVgo install 2,700 EV fast chargers across the US

The logic is pretty simple: the more fast chargers there are for electric vehicles, the easier it’ll be for people to find one. And the less painless it is to locate a fast charger, the more likely people are to buy an EV in the first place. At least, that’s what General Motors has in mind with its latest initiative. It’s helping EVgo to expand its network of fast chargers in the US.
The companies plan to install more than 2,700 EV charging plugs over the next five years. That will triple the size of EVgo’s fast charging network, which is already the largest public one in the country, GM said in a press release. EVgo currently has more than 800 fast charging locations, so by the time this expansion’s done, it’ll have more than 3,500.