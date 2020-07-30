Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images

GM will help EVgo install 2,700 EV fast chargers across the US

In five years, EVgo will have more than 3,500 stations in its network.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
41m ago
June 20, 2019 Cupertino / CA / USA - EVgo charging station located in a parking lot in South San Francisco bay area; EVgo is America's Largest Public Electric Vehicle (EV) Fast Charging Network
Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images

The logic is pretty simple: the more fast chargers there are for electric vehicles, the easier it’ll be for people to find one. And the less painless it is to locate a fast charger, the more likely people are to buy an EV in the first place. At least, that’s what General Motors has in mind with its latest initiative. It’s helping EVgo to expand its network of fast chargers in the US.

The companies plan to install more than 2,700 EV charging plugs over the next five years. That will triple the size of EVgo’s fast charging network, which is already the largest public one in the country, GM said in a press release. EVgo currently has more than 800 fast charging locations, so by the time this expansion’s done, it’ll have more than 3,500.

The new charging stations will be installed in cities and suburbs, and you’ll be able to use them starting early next year. You’ll find them near the likes of grocery stores, retail outlets and entertainment complexes, with the idea that you can charge your EV while you run errands or have fun. Most stations will be able to charge four vehicles at once, and they’ll have 100-350-kilowatt charging capabilities which, according to GM, will “meet the needs of an increasingly powerful set of EVs coming to market.”

GM is hoping this approach of installing stations in easily accessible locations will make EVs a more viable option for people who don’t otherwise have easy access to charging stations. Those include folks who can’t install chargers in their rented homes or who don’t have stations close to their workplace.

“We are moving quickly to bring new EVs to market that customers will love,” GM chairman and CEO Mary Barra said. “We know how important the charging ecosystem is for drivers, one that includes access to convenient and reliable public fast charging. Our relationship with EVgo will bolster the public fast charging network available to EV customers ahead of increased market demand and reinforce our commitment to an all-electric, zero-emissions future.”

GM has a number of EVs on the way, including electric truck and SUV versions of the Hummer. The company has also said that by 2030, most if not all Cadillacs it makes will be EVs.

In this article: news, tomorrow, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
