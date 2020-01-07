GOG offers big discounts on 'Horizon Zero Dawn,' 'Cyberpunk 2077' and more

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It may not be Black Friday for another two days, but CD Projekt’s GOG storefront is offering steep discounts on a variety of PC games through the end of the weekend. If there’s a theme to the sale, it’s all about CRPGs. Expect to see titles like Divinity: Original Sin and Divinity 2 as much as 65 percent off.

One of the highlights of the sale sees Horizon Zero Dawn discounted by 50 percent to $23.74. The Complete Edition includes the excellent Frozen Wilds DLC that expands the story and adds an entirely new open-world area for players to explore. If you’ve been waiting to pick up Horizon on PC, now is a good time to do so since Guerrilla patched many of the performance issues that hampered the game at launch. We’ll note here Horizon is also 50 percent off on Steam if you would rather buy the game through Valve’s storefront.

You can also get 50 percent off on both Disco Elysium and Cyberpunk 2077 . If we had to pick a favorite among that pair, it would be Disco Elysium. It’s one of the best RPGs to come out in recent memory and has a lot to say about a variety of topics. If the fact it involved a lot of reading made you hesitant to try it before, The Final Cut release adds full voice acting to the game. At just under $32, we’d say even Cyberpunk is worth it.

GOG has also discounted the entire Focus Home Interactive catalog by up to 80 percent. In that way, you can get some less-known gems like A Plague Tale: Innocence and Vampyr for as low as $9.89. They’re not the most polished games, but if you’re looking for something different and with some character, they’re worth checking out.

