Google's 360-degree tours will live on in the Arts & Culture app

During the heyday of Google’s VR push back in 2015, the company launched Expeditions. The software allowed teachers to take their classrooms on virtual field trips to far-away locales and distant eras of human history with the help of Google Cardboard. Moving forward, you won’t need to be a student to access the tours — nor will you need a VR headset, for that matter. Google is adding the majority of its existing 360-degree tours to its Arts & Culture platform, where you’ll be able to access them for free.

With the feature making its way to Google Arts & Culture, the company plans to shutter the standalone Expeditions app. After June 30th, 2021, it will no longer be available to download. Google says it came to this decision in light of how the coronavirus pandemic has affected teaching throughout the world.