Google brings Lens text translations to KaiOS phones in India

One of the more useful features you can access through Assistant on Android and iOS is Google Lens translations. The tool allows you to snap a photo of something in the real world and let Lens transcribe the text into a language you can read. Google is now making that functionality available on KaiOS phones in India.
KaiOS, if you need a refresher, is an operating system for feature phones that includes select Google services. As of last year, the software was running on more than 80 million devices globally. And by one estimate, it passed iOS in 2018 to become the second-most popular mobile operating system in India.