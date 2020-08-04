Google Assistant recommends your YouTube Music on Nest speakers

Over the last couple of years, Google has gradually improved YouTube Music with features like playback screen lyrics and an Explore tab. Now, it has unveiled integration with some of its other products, including Android TV, Google Maps and and Google Assistant.

The first feature is recommendations via Google Assistant. To use it, you simply say: “Hey Google, play recommended music from YouTube Music,” and you’ll get personalized music suggestions, including favorite artists and genres, based on your listening history. Unfortunately, this feature is only available on newer Nest speakers and not Google Home devices.